Man charged with stealing car at gunpoint

AN 18-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of stealing a vehicle at gunpoint last year.

Samuel McCoy was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs on one count of armed robbery.

He is accused of robbing Prince King of his blue 2007 Nissan Sylphy while armed with a handgun on May 12, 2024, along with accomplices.

McCoy was not required to enter a plea. The case will proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was advised of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

McCoy will be held at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his next court appearance, when his VBI may be served, on October 23.