‘Most’ freed after Norman’s Cay Immigration operation

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

Multiple government agencies raided Norman’s Cay yesterday following allegations of Immigration law violations but “most” foreign workers were subsequently released as their papers were in order.

The Department of Immigration teamed with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force to lead the operation early yesterday morning on the Exuma cay. The raid followed a a mass termination of around 30 employees on Friday, including both Bahamians and foreign workers, and claims that expatriate workers were being hired without proper documentation including valid work permits.

“The Department of Immigration confirms that, acting on intelligence received, it executed a multi-agency operation on Norman’s Cay in the early hours of Monday morning July 21, 2025,” it said in a statement. “The operation was conducted in co-ordination with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

“This action was taken following reports of Immigration breaches, including allegations of individuals residing and working on the island without valid documentation. The Department wishes to emphasise in the strongest terms that The Bahamas is a country governed by the rule of law.

“We will not tolerate the mistreatment or displacement of Bahamian workers in their own country, nor will we turn a blind eye to the violation of the Immigration laws. We encourage members of the public to report any suspected breaches of Immigration laws to the Department. Our officers remain committed to enforcing the law fairly and ensuring that our borders and labour standards are respected.”

While it was not disclosed whether any persons were found on Norman’s Cay without valid work permits or other documents, video footage circulating via WhatsApp shows what appears to be Immigration officers among a large group of persons at a dock.

Tribune Business was unable to identify the nationality or race of the gathered persons, and nor was it able to confirm if persons without proper documentation were found. A former employee, terminated from Norman’s Cay yesterday morning, and speaking on the basis of anonymity, said of the foreign workers: “They still here.”

“They just apprehend them. They carry them by the marina. They just process them and just was waiting on their papers to come. But they let most of them go. After lunchtime I saw most of them.”

The Department of Labour and the Department of Immigration conducted an investigation and inspection on Norman’s Cay a few months ago. The unannounced visit on May 16 led to interaction between the government agencies, Bahamian employees and expatriate workers. The investigation and inspection led to three senior expatriate executives’ work permits being cancelled.

While Norman’s Cay’s representatives have attributed the mass terminations to their need to downsize, they have advised the Department of Labour that there will be future employment opportunities for Bahamians.