Niccolo P Small Cadet Programme sees two graduates join Met Dept

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

TWO graduates of the Niccolo P Small Meteorology Cadet Programme have officially joined the Department of Meteorology as full-time staff, an achievement for the government’s initiative to develop a new generation of Bahamian meteorologists.

Barrington Hawkins, 20, and Kendall Isaacs, 22, were both part of the programme’s inaugural 2023 cohort. Their recruitment was announced during the launch of the third annual training cycle, which introduced 15 new cadets to four weeks of hands-on meteorological training.

Minister of Energy and Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis praised the initiative’s impact on the nation’s weather preparedness and workforce development. “This is our third edition. We have 15 cadets—all young Bahamians who represent the future of our nation, the shapers of tomorrow’s forecast,” she said. “Our commitment remains unchanged — delivering the most accurate information, early warnings, and timely updates for the safety and well-being of all Bahamians.”

Director of meteorology Jeffrey Simmons highlighted the programme’s importance. “It has proven to be something very beneficial to this organisation and to meteorology in general. We are reaping a harvest from this programme,” he said.

Both recruits expressed their enthusiasm for the career path.

“This would be my third week there so far,” said Mr Hawkins. “The training session now is more in depth and more like physic elements added to it... it’s a real dream come true for me, so I love it.”

Since childhood, Mr Hawkins aspired to be a meteorologist. “My long-term goal is really to elevate myself in the field of meteorology,” he said.

Mr Isaacs echoed that sentiment.

Initially interested in IT, Mr Isaacs now plans to pursue both fields. “Because you have to have a degree to be a meteorologist... I’ll also be a meteorologist as well with IT and it coincides with my plans before,” he added.

The cadet programme was designed by retired deputy director Basil Dean to provide practical experience, including field visits to key national weather facilities and exposure to forecasting and broadcast meteorology. More than 30 students have now been trained through this national pipeline into the meteorology profession.