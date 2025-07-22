Police investigating a suicide attempt in GB

POLICE on Grand Bahama are investigating a suspected suicide attempt involving a woman who reportedly took a large amount of over-the-counter medication.
The incident happened on Saturday, July 19. By early Sunday morning, the woman began showing signs of distress, prompting a family member to call emergency services.
She was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation. Her current condition hasn’t been released, and investigations are ongoing.
