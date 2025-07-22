PYL chair may challenge incumbent Cornish for North Abaco nomination

CHAIRMAN of the Progressive Young Liberals (PYL) Bryant Lowe is seeking the Progressive Liberal Party’s nomination for the North Abaco constituency, potentially challenging incumbent Member of Parliament Kirk Cornish, according to multiple sources.

Mr Lowe, a 25-year-old businessman with family ties to Green Turtle Cay, Abaco, confirmed to The Tribune yesterday that he is pursuing a nomination, though he declined to disclose which constituency.

“The party is undergoing a process as far as candidacy goes and so until that process is concluded, I cannot comment on any specific areas but I can say also that if the leadership has confidence in me to run, I will gladly do so,” he said.

The Tribune understands Mr Lowe is the only candidate to have definitively expressed interest in the North Abaco seat.

Mr Cornish, who previously announced his intention to seek re-election, declined to comment on Mr Lowe’s potential challenge. However, he acknowledged the competitive nature of party politics.

“This is a democracy and everyone, once they’re qualified, is entitled to submit their application and their name,” he said.

When asked whether he was confident about securing the party’s re-nomination, Mr Cornish replied: “Yes. I have my confidence in the Progressive Liberal Party’s constitution and its candidate committee will what’s in the best interest of the party and the country.”

Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell said earlier this month that the party’s candidates committee is expected to convene by the end of this month or next.

He declined to confirm whether all sitting MPs would be guaranteed renomination, adding that all aspirants must first complete a training course before appearing before the

committee.

“The candidates committee reviews your record.

There’s been an assessment of all constituencies, all of that will be presented the candidates committee, and then at the end of the day, a recommendation made to the national general council.

But to me, it’s early days yet and the election is a year or more away,” he said.

His remarks come as both major political parties ramp up their election preparations.

The Free National Movement recently ratified 17 candidates.