Three Americans airlifted to US for medical treatment after boating accident in Abaco

THREE American men were airlifted to the United States for further medical treatment after they were injured in a boating accident in Abaco, on Sunday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly after 7pm in waters off Treasure Cay.

According to initial reports, the victims, all caucasian males, two aged 23 and one aged 24, were aboard a white 20-foot vessel that sustained significant damage after they reportedly lost control and crashed into a wall while returning to shore.

Officers responding to the scene observed the damaged boat and the three injured men at the dock.

Emergency Medical Personnel provided assistance, and transported the victims to the Cooper’s Town Community Clinic, where they were seen by a doctor.

One of the 23-year-olds sustained serious injuries and was later airlifted to a hospital in the US for further medical care.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle urged the public to exercise caution while operating vessels and strongly discouraged the use of alcohol while navigating waters.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.