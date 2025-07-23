$7.5m PI food store under new manager

The former $7.5m Sawyers Fresh Market food store on Paradise Island has been acquired by an all-Bahamian management team following the previous owner’s early 2025 demise.

Speaking to Tribune Business, a manager at the rebranded Paradise Premium Foods outlet, the anchor food store at the former Hurricane Hole property that has itself been redeveloped by Sterling Global Financial, said they are fighting what he described as the “stigma” of empty shelves and high prices left by Sawyer’s. The new operator is now focused on “building consumer confidence”.

“We came down on the prices. I know the struggle with Sawyers was that products were not kept on the shelves. We are dealing with that stigma right now, but we’re slowly building the confidence. We’re just trying to keep the shelves stocked, keep the prices balanced and go from there,” he said.

The manager, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed the group acquired the location some three to four months ago and intends to keep prices competitive to attract both guests and residents.

“We have a market here and we’re going to capitalise on it. We came to revamp and ensure we keep the prices low, not only for tourists but there are residents here on Paradise Island and, if we remain competitive, they won’t have to venture over the bridge for products,” he said.

Tribune Business reached out to Sawyer’s Fresh Market for comment but repeated calls went unanswered. Tribune Business sources confirmed that, following the closure of its Grand Bahama-based Lucaya store between Christmas and New Year 2024, the firm then shuttered its downtown Freeport location in early 2025 and appears to have ceased operations.

A Grand Bahama resident said both store locations have been closed for several months, although no formal announcement was made about its market exit. They added that the grocery chain left Grand Bahama residents “high and dry”, and said many are still puzzled about the abrupt departure.

“Sawyers has been closed from I think some time in March. They left Freeport people high and dry to run to their store in Nassau. I don’t know what happened to them,” she said. Observers have speculated that the company over-extended itself via its New Providence expansion on Paradise Island and ran into financial difficulties.

Last December, Sawyer’s Fresh Market announced the “temporary closure” of its Lucaya Store and distribution warehouse as well as the decision to “temporarily furlough” several employees. The grocer said the “strategic move” will allow it to “optimise operations” and encouraged patrons to shop at their Oak Street location.

“Effective Friday, December 27, 2024, Sawyer’s Fresh Market will temporarily close its Lucaya Store and distribution warehouse. It is a strategic move to better focus resources on the Oak Street location, enabling us to serve our customers more efficiently and effectively and maintain the high standards of service our community has come to expect,” said the statement.

“As part of this transition, we will temporarily furlough some of our dedicated team members. These employees have played a vital role in making Sawyer’s Fresh Market a trusted name in Grand Bahama, and we are grateful for their commitment. Our goal is to rehire them once the transition is complete, ensuring that we continue to deliver the quality and service our customers deserve.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing the same exceptional service at our Oak Street location. We are deeply appreciative of the loyalty of our Lucaya customers and encourage them to continue shopping with us at Oak Street. This strategic move will allow us to optimise operations, ensuring we remain a reliable resource for the grocery needs of all our customers in Grand Bahama.”

Sawyer’s Fresh Market made a $7.5m investment in its Paradise Landing location, which opened in 2023.