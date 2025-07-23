Charity Golf Tournament all set for August 4

By JONATHAN BURROWS

A MOVING and purposeful press conference was held yesterday morning at the Fusion Superplex to officially launch the fundraising efforts surrounding the 2nd annual Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Pi Xi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

The event, set for Monday, August 4, at the Royal Blue Golf Course, aims to raise funds which are 100 per cent in support of Sean Blyden’s medical expenses as he awaits a critical heart transplant.

The press conference brought together key sponsors, fraternity brothers, media representatives and supporters to highlight the life-saving mission at hand.

Gina Gonzalez-Rolle, who served as both the event organiser and moderator, opened the morning with remarks about the importance of unity and community service, setting a passionate tone for the occasion. Among the event sponsors present were title sponsors Rodney D. Banks Jr, Communications Manager at the Insurance Commission of the Bahamas, who spoke on the role of corporate responsibility in supporting brothers in need, and Jamero Clarke, Project Lead at Global Sun, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the cause.

Other sponsors present were Kevin Hudson, President of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, the brotherhood to which Sean Blyden himself belongs, and Anthony Coakley, who is the Marketing Manager at Asure Win Gaming.

Representing the host venue, Anastasia Carter, Director of Sales and Marketing at Fusuin Superplex, expressed pride in being a part of such a meaningful initiative.

One of the most emotional moments of the morning came during a heartfelt speech from Antonice Blyden, wife of Sean Blyden. As she bore her emotions with quiet dignity, Blyden shared the challenges of their journey since Sean’s diagnosis and the faith that has kept them going.

“I am truly amazed by how we came from such a dark place in April, a time were we were not sure about anything except our faith in God, and it would be him who would get us through. After all the stomach-turning moments, the hearts racing, and the screaming, I now stand strong, confident, and joyful because God’s grace is not just a saying; it is an environment and a place where Sean and I now dwell,” she said to the media. “ Sean would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the brothers of Omega Psi Phi fraternity who have gone above and beyond not only financially but with their full support in every fundraising effort along the way. We would also like to specially thank Gina Rolle for her vision and her time, and dedication for coordinating this golf tournament,” she added.

While the charity golf tournament on August 4 will be the main fundraising event, the fraternity encouraged the public to contribute in any way they can. Donation information can be found on the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s official social media pages, where full payment details are available.

With corporate and community backing at the forefront, the fraternity hopes consistent support, whether financial or moral, can help ease the weight of an already difficult road ahead.