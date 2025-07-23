New Providence Baseball League continues its inaugural regular season

NATHAN Miller collected three hits in three at-bats, as the Joshua Outlawz defeated the Community Baseball League All-Stars 15-0 on Monday as the New Providence Baseball League continued its inaugural regular season.

Miller doubled in the second inning and doubled in the first inning in the only game played at the new Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium.

Joshua Outlawz scored 14 runs in the second inning on the way to victory.

Craig Wells tripled, scoring one run, Nathan Miller doubled, scoring two runs, Joel Miller singled, scoring two runs, Stephen Cartwright singled, scoring one run, Kendall Brown drew a walk, scoring one run, Sherman Ferguson Jr drew a walk, scoring one run, an error scored one run, Nathan Miller doubled, scoring two runs, Avery Bain Jr singled, scoring one run, and Stephen Cartwright singled, scoring two runs.

Joshua Outlawz was the first to get on the board in the first when Joel Miller singled, scoring one run.

Javier Bowe Jr started on the bump for Joshua Outlawz. The starter gave up one hit and zero runs over three innings, striking out five and walking none.

Shevar Knowles stepped on the hill first for the Community Baseball League. The pitcher gave up seven hits and nine runs over one and one-third innings, striking out none and walking four.

Joshua Outlawz collected 11 hits in the game. Stephen Cartwright provided pop in the middle of the lineup, and led Joshua Outlawz with three runs batted in. The cleanup hitter went 3-for-3 on the day.

Nathan Miller, Joel Miller and Stephen Cartwright each collected three hits for Joshua Outlawz.

Joshua Outlawz had patience at the plate, accumulating seven walks for the game. Javier Bowe Jr. and Kendall Brown led the team with two free passes each.

Joshua Outlawz ran wild on the base paths, accumulating four stolen bases for the game and was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error.

Stephen Cartwright made the most plays with five.

Joshua Burrows went 1-for-1 at the plate to lead Community Baseball in hits.