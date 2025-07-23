Rights group: Give update on ‘degrading’ video by officers

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

HUMAN Rights Bahamas is demanding an update into the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s handling of a disturbing incident involving a detained woman, after national security Minister Wayne Munroe confirmed that the viral video of the woman defecating on a police station floor violated force policy.

The rights group condemned the treatment captured in the video as “inhumane” and “degrading”, and said authorities must account for how long the woman was held and whether she was denied access to a toilet. It called on the police and Immigration Department to provide a transparent report on what occurred inside the New Providence police station where the incident happened.

The video, which was filmed on a personal device and not an official body camera, shows a half-naked Caucasian woman begging for a bathroom and ultimately defecating on the floor as off-camera officers appear to mock her. Racial slurs were exchanged during the incident, which has sparked public outrage.

“She is seen clearly making claims that amount to inhuman, humiliating and degrading treatment,” Human Rights Bahamas said in a statement, stressing that all people in state custody must be treated with dignity, regardless of nationality or origin.

Mr Munroe confirmed the video breached RBPF standards, noting it was not official footage but an unauthorised recording. He emphasised the seriousness of the breach and the police’s obligation to treat all detainees with dignity.

The matter is being investigated internally by the police.

Sergeant Leonard Ramsey, of the Public Affairs and Communication Department, said yesterday that the investigation is ongoing and pledged that findings will be made public. Asked whether any officers had been suspended or placed on administrative leave, He said: “I can’t speak to that, it is not to my knowledge right now.”

The police have not named the station involved or said whether any officers have been formally disciplined.

Attorney Christina Galanos previously called the treatment of the woman “dehumanising” and warned of possible legal consequences for the RBPF. “It is not only a violation of her constitutional rights, but it reflects a total lack of professionalism and failure to de-escalate a situation involving a vulnerable person,” she said.

The woman has since been released.

HRB warned that failure to provide answers will damage public trust in law enforcement.

“The state cannot remain silent in the face of such an incident,” it said.