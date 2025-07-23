Victim’s sister: ‘People so cold’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A man who was struck in a hit-and-run, then rolled over by a second vehicle in an incident captured on a viral video, has suffered a broken spine, four fractured ribs, a broken leg, punctured lungs, and internal bleeding.

He has been identified as 29-year-old Winchester “Chester” Robinson. The incident has sparked public outrage, but as of Tuesday, no one has come forward to take responsibility. His sister, Shonda Robinson, said he remains in critical condition and may require multiple surgeries.

“One of the doctors said that he’s going to be in there a little while,” she said. “Surgery-wise, we could only pray. He’s broken up. He’s in critical condition. He’s talking to us, and that is good, but he’s in severe pain.”

A video of the incident, recorded on Thursday night along Soldier Road, shows Mr Robinson walking alone before being hit by a vehicle. As he lay motionless in the road, a second car rolled over him. A third vehicle stopped but offered no help.

Ms Robinson said her brother has schizophrenia. She said he was walking his usual route to another sister’s home in Kennedy Subdivision when he was struck near the Scotia Bank and a nearby Chinese restaurant. She said the family has requested footage from surrounding businesses and a nearby streetlight camera that is pointed at the area.

She said the family visited the scene and the Road Traffic Department, noting that several cameras, including one on a nearby pole and others at the Chinese restaurant and Brown’s Auto, should have captured the incident.

Mr Robinson’s absence was first noticed early on Friday when he failed to return home. A police report was filed, and relatives checked Princess Margaret Hospital but were

told no one by his name had been admitted. About an hour later, police called to confirm he was there.

Ms Robinson said the police have not yet called them back to provide an update on the investigation.

She said watching the video left her stunned.

“I try to replay the video in my mind over and over,” she said. “That first impact was just speechless. Then the second car ran over him. I just can’t believe people are so cold. The dogs came out and even they looked concerned. If they could help, they would have.

“You didn’t even stop. You hit him from behind. You had to know. You didn’t look in your mirror? You didn’t call anyone? He was in the light. You saw him.”

Originally from Abaco, the Robinson family was displaced by Hurricane Dorian and has since lived in New Providence. They say they want accountability for what happened.

“Chester doesn’t sleep out,” Ms Robinson said. “He’s not like that. We’ve been living here since Dorian, and he always comes home. I don’t understand how someone could hit him and just leave him there.”

Police have not issued a statement on the matter.