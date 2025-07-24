Bahamas girls display strong performances on day one

TEAM Bahamas’ girls put in some strong performances on day one against Puerto Rico.

Lisa-Anne Cambridge was up first. She fought but lost 3-6 3-6 versus Milena Ramirez.

The No.1 Londyn Mortimer came out blazing as she tied up the second set 6-4 vs Puerto Rico’s No.1 Valentina Gomez after dropping a close first set 5-7. It would come down to a third and deciding set where Londyn fought hard, losing 3-6.

Kennadi Major would see action for the first time teaming up with Lisa-Anne in a well paired doubles, losing 5-7, 2-6.

On day two, The Bahamas faced the host nation No.1 Dominican Republic.

Both Lisa-Anne and Londyn lost in straight sets in singles 0-6, 0-6 versus Kyara Khayyat and Ana Paula Vega respectively. Lisa-Anne and Londyn would then team up for doubles, fighting but losing 1-6, 0-6 against Vega and Martinez.

Hoping for better results on day three, The Bahamas faced Bermuda. There was a rain delay but the team was able to return to the courts where Lisa-Anne fought but lost to Ariana Parra, 6-0, 6-1.

Up next, Londyn Mortimer also fought in a losing effort 1-6, 1-6 to Chloe McBearty. Coach Paula would team up Kennadi Major and Lisa-Anne who also put in a good effort but lost 2-6 3-6. “All the girls are seeing action for the first time and are competing well against the top talent in the region, we are very proud of them,” according to a press release.

The team consists of captain Paula Whitfield, Londyn Mortimer, Lisa Ann Cambridge and Kennadi Major. Other countries representing at the competition include host nation Dominican Republic, Bermuda and Puerto Rico.

The team will play Dominican Republic Team #2 next and the BLTA wishes them more strong performances.

The competition ends on Saturday, July 26.