Bowleg: Support for National Junkanoo Authority runs deep

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

AMID the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence’s (JCnP) suspension of all Junkanoo-related activities, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg insists that support for the proposed national Junkanoo Authority Bill runs deeper than JCNP leaders suggest.

Mr Bowleg said yesterday that despite public resistance from the JCNP, numerous Junkanooers and JCnP members have privately voiced their backing for the legislation. “You will find out there are much more persons in Junkanoo and in the JCNP in these groups who have personally called me that agreed to this bill,” he told reporters outside the House of Assembly.

The JCNP suspended activities on Monday after a meeting of A, B, and D Division group leaders, citing concerns that the bill would centralise control and undermine their self-governance. But the move has stirred backlash from some within the Junkanoo community, with some members accusing the JCNP of acting unilaterally and without broad consultation.

Jameko Dean, a founding member of Genesis, challenged the JCNP’s claim of a unanimous vote. “I know Junkanoo groups try to stand in unison but at the end of the day groups are independent of themselves,” he said, emphasising that he was not speaking on behalf of Genesis.

Mr Dean alleged that members were pressured to align with the JCNP’s position or risk suspension and claimed that leaders were read the bill aloud without being provided copies. “It was like, hey, they’re using us as the bullet in the gun against the government, which, in that is not the way we should be operating,” he said.

He also criticised the JCNP for abruptly cancelling practices without adequate communication. He said the bill deserves consideration and could co-exist with the JCNP to elevate Junkanoo to greater prominence.

The JCNP’s decision halted costume production, music and choreography rehearsals, Emancipation Day celebrations, and smaller group rush-outs, all key aspects of the cultural calendar.

JCNP public relations officer John Williams denied claims of coercion, saying that group leaders voted freely and unanimously. He said the bill was shared in confidence, and time constraints from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture forced a swift response.

While the JCNP supports the bill’s concept, he said, the organisation takes issue with specific elements of the draft.

Mr Bowleg maintained that the bill aims to formalise Junkanoo as a national institution capable of generating economic benefits, with an independent authority taking over the government’s role in managing the parades. He accused the JCNP of misrepresenting the bill to the public.

In the face of growing tensions, Junkanoo group leaders and JCNP representatives met with Mr Bowleg in a closed-door meeting last night.