Court rules in favour of Kerr

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

After a lengthy three-year court battle, former presidential candidate Ken Kerr said he feels vindicated that the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association will now have to call the proper elections they sought after in 2021.

On Monday, the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Kerr and Bjorn Ferguson, who challenged the actions of the BLTA, including the legality of the 2021 AGM and their alleged unlawful membership termination.

In its final order, the Court of Appeal ruled that all declaratory relief sought by the appellants was granted; the March 19, 2021 AGM and constitutional replacement were declared invalid; the Membership termination were voided and the BLTA bear all legal costs.

Following the ruling, Perry Newton, who was elected at the AGM as the president, issued a statement stating that the ruling will be reviewed in full, in consultation with their legal team, to determine the most appropriate course of action in the best interest of the association. “Despite the legal proceedings over the past three years, the BLTA has remained focused on strengthening Bahamian tennis,” Newton’s press release stated.

“We have expanded access to the sport, supported the development of national teams, and built meaningful partnerships locally and internationally.”

Newton, who has since been appointed to a number of international boards, noted that the BLTA has been moving forward with momentum, guided by a renewed sense of purpose, accountability and service to its members and the tennis community at large.

Kerr, a former star American football player who turned to playing tennis in his retirement, said all they were seeking was for a fair election process at the time.

While he felt they had no other recourse to achieve that goal than going to the courts, they are happy with the final verdict on Tuesday.

“We feel the membership and the broader tennis community are anxious to have their memberships restored or in good standing across