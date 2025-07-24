Davis defends plan for biometric voter card

By LEANDRA ROLLE

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis hit back at opposition criticism yesterday, defending his administration’s plan to modernise the country’s voting system through biometric voter ID cards.

He rejected claims of a rushed process and accused critics of political theatrics.

“We are not introducing a law on biometrics, ya know; what we are introducing is the process under which we can get to biometrics,” Mr Davis said in the House of Assembly. “The law for biometrics was introduced by yourselves in 2020. Y’all were moving to get it done but the member for Killarney called the election before y’all could get it done.”

His remarks followed National Security Minister Wayne Munroe’s tabling of the Parliamentary Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The legislation sets the stage for sweeping electoral reforms, including the introduction of optional biometric voter ID cards embedded with digital fingerprints, facial recognition, and electronic signatures.

If passed, the bill will also establish secure e-poll books, mandatory voter verification exercises every ten years, and new safeguards against fraud. Violations, such as falsifying information or tampering with the electronic register, could result in fines of up to $10,000 or a year in prison.

Mr Munroe said the system would improve accuracy, save money, and align with global best practices.

“Once the legal framework is enacted and a public education campaign is launched eligible voters whose biometric data already exists with the passport office, will have the option to consent to a secure data transfer, reducing the need for in person enrollment,” he said.

“Madam Speaker, this is a common-sense approach that saves time and taxpayer money.”

He also highlighted recommendations from the Organization of American States following the 2021 general election, which urged The Bahamas to digitise voter registration and move toward biometric identification.

Despite assurances that biometric IDs will be optional, opposition MPs voiced concerns over public engagement. FNM MP Kwasi Thompson said the process requires national buy-in, not top-down decisions.

“It requires us to bring the nation along and not just to dictate what these changes would be,” Mr Thompson said.

FNM deputy leader Shanendon Cartwright also questioned oversight and cybersecurity protections.

“We want to be sure that Bahamians will not be disenfranchised in any way by this medium,” he said.

Mr Munroe, meanwhile, defended the reliability of the proposed system.

“This technology includes full encryption and contingency print backups, ensuring systems work reliably even challenging circumstances,” he said. “In short, Madam Speaker, if the light go off, if the internet goes down, the paper will be there as a backup.”

The bill sets a new electoral timeline, with the writ of election return scheduled 26 to 35 days after issuance, nominations held five to eight days after the writ, and Election Day falling between 26 and 31 days following the notice.

Debate on the legislation is expected next week.