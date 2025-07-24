Davis: ‘Seismic’ ruling on climate change effects

By KEILE CAMPBELL

PRIME Minister Philip Davis hailed a ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) yesterday as “seismic” for The Bahamas, declaring it a global acknowledgment that climate change threatens the very survival of small island nations.

“This decision confirms what we have long advocated — that climate change threatens the most fundamental human rights of Bahamians, including the rights to life and personal security,” Mr Davis said. “For The Bahamas and other small island states, this ICJ ruling is seismic.”

The ICJ’s advisory opinion, delivered Wednesday in The Hague, establishes that countries have legal obligations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and that failure to do so may constitute an internationally wrongful act. The ruling transforms what has long been a moral argument into binding international law.

The Office of the Prime Minister called it a “historic shift”, and pledged to use the ruling to press for deeper emissions cuts and secure compensation for climate-related loss and damage.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder, who presented The Bahamas’ case at the ICJ last December, said the court validated the nation’s stance.

“Today’s decision affirms that The Bahamas was right all along,” Mr Pinder said. “Climate change is not just an environmental issue — it is a human rights issue. The court has made it clear that the world’s largest polluters must take responsibility and help repair the damage they have caused. This is not charity — it is a legal obligation.”

The court’s decision follows a request from the UN General Assembly, spurred by a campaign led by Vanuatu and backed by 39 small island states, including The Bahamas.

During hearings, Mr Pinder warned that The Bahamas faces existential threats, a reality he said was illustrated by Hurricane Dorian in 2019, which caused over $3 billion in damages, destroyed vital infrastructure, and displaced tens of thousands. Earlier storms like Joaquin and Matthew caused widespread flooding and long-term displacement.

Regional research shows rising seas and intensified hurricanes are compounding national security, economic fragility, and public health threats in the region.

Rochelle Newbold, Director of the Climate Change and Environmental Advisory Unit, emphasized the significance of the court’s recognition of these threats.

“Small island states like The Bahamas have always led the fight for climate justice,” she said. “This decision affirms our right — and our people’s right — to life, to safety, and to a healthy climate.”

The ICJ declared that a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment is a human right. It placed specific legal obligations on industrialised nations to reduce emissions and to support vulnerable states financially and technically.

Climate change advisor Charles Hamilton said The Bahamas is now better positioned to demand international compliance.

“Today’s outcome is clear,” he said. “The Bahamas continues to punch above its weight. We are hopeful about the impact of this landmark decision. All countries must take responsibility for protecting our shared climate — and when they fail, they must be held accountable for the damage done to small island nations like ours.”