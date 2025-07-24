International stars join local talent for One Blood party

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

JAMAICAN reggae icon Junior Reid is set to perform at the One Blood reggae party this Saturday, as The Bahamas continues to attract international talent to its local stages.

Now in its 27th edition, One Blood has grown from a small gathering into a cultural staple for lovers of old school reggae. Since its launch in 2004, the event has become a movement, a space for reggae enthusiasts to express themselves freely while enjoying timeless hits. The party appeals mostly to fans aged 25 to 50, many of whom return year after year.

This year’s event will be held at Clifford Park, with organisers hoping the open-air venue will provide a more comfortable experience for guests. An estimated 1,500 to 2,000 attendees are expected — a mix of long-time supporters and newcomers.

One Blood is organised by Concepts Marketing Solutions, a boutique firm specialising in marketing, event production, and brand strategy. Sponsors include Guinness and Johnnie Walker.

Leah Davis, founder of the One Blood series, confirmed that Junior Reid will be this year’s featured guest artist. Mr Reid, best known for his timeless anthem “One Blood” and his tenure as lead singer of the iconic group Black Uhuru, has been a powerful figure in reggae and dancehall for more than four decades.

“His appearance adds a legendary element to an already powerful lineup,” Ms Davis told The Tribune. “For our audience, many of whom grew up on his music, it’s a full-circle moment that reinforces what One Blood is all about: timeless music and unity.”

This year’s musical lineup also features Selector Ty, Selector 3D, DJ Supa Mario, and Jason Panton, a respected DJ and co-founder of Dubwise Miami, an international sound system movement rooted in Jamaica’s reggae scene.

Looking ahead, Ms Davis said there are plans to grow the event into a broader cultural experience.

“We see One Blood evolving into a full weekend, from happy hours to daytime events and cultural collaborations. The vision is to keep growing while protecting the soul of what makes One Blood special.”

General admission is $50, while VIP tickets are priced at $175. Tickets remain available. Doors open at 9pm. Entry to the event is cashless only; debit and credit cards will be accepted at the gate. The event is strictly 21 and over.