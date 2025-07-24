Man charged with sacrilege accused of breaking into and stealing from church

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was charged with sacrilege yesterday after allegedly breaking into and stealing from a church on Prince Charles Drive last week.

Eric Saunders, 35, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows on charges of sacrilege, shop-breaking, unlawful possession, resisting arrest, and two counts of causing damage.

Saunders allegedly broke into East Temple First Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ between July 19 and 20 and stole two cases of Coca-Cola valued at $44. He allegedly caused $250 in damage to two church doors during the break-in.

He was also reportedly found in possession of two 20lb gas tanks reasonably suspected of being stolen.

On July 20, around 2pm, Saunders allegedly resisted arrest and damaged a police officer’s pants worth $80.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom, the prosecutor, did not object to bail, noting Saunders had no prior convictions.

Bail was set at $2,000 with one or two sureties. As a condition of his release, Saunders must sign in at his local police station on the first Monday of every month.

His trial is scheduled for October 20.