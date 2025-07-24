NPSA: Titans get 21-20 win over Mighty Mitts

THE New Providence Softball Association continued its regular season on Tuesday night in the Bankers Field at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

In the lone game played, the Titans nipped the Chances Mighty Mitts 21-20 as Marino Cartwright got the win over Michael Kelly on the mound.

When it counted the most in the sixth inning, the Titans produced seven hts, scoring eight runs in the keenly contested match up.

Chances could only come up with a pair of hits, but scored eight runs in the inning.

Offensively, Philip Johnson led the attack for the Titans with a 3-for-4 night with a double, three runs batted in and scored three times.

Cartwright helped his own cause by going 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored and McKellen Bowleg was 2-for-5 with