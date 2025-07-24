Officer accused of raping girl, 16

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A POLICE officer was remanded to prison yesterday after being charged with raping a 16-year-old girl in Mayaguana last month.

Police Constable 3911 Nigel Brown Jr, 35, was arraigned before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on a charge of rape.

He appeared calm during the hearing.

Brown is accused of raping the teen at a residence in Mayaguana sometime between June 16 and 30. The girl is reportedly known to him.

He was not required to enter a plea and was told the case would proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was also advised of his right to seek bail from the higher court.

Brown will be held at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the VBI is expected to be served on November 27.