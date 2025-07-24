Sailing through the summer

The Bahamas National Sailing School has been holding summer camps. The first two-week session comprised a joint venture with LJM Maritime Academy who sent 17 cades, both boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 16. BNSS and LJM have partnered previously but there has been a hiatus of a couple of years due to funding constraints.

The LJM campers had a great time learning from lead instructor Pedro Rahming, and assistant instructors Craig, Josh, Jaron, Aiden and Tyler, all of whom are current or past students of BNSS.

The campers got to experience sailing in Optimist, Sunfish, and Nomad Sailboats and to learn to understand the wind and waves while experience our beautiful Bahamian waters.

The BNSS will have further two-week sessions commencing July 28 and August 5. These sessions are open to all with sponsorships provided for Government School students upon request.

Attendees are welcome to joint the BNSS fall programmes which provide both after school and Saturday lessons depending on the class and level of ability.

All who are capable are also able to compete in the Optimist National Championships on October 4-5.

Bahamas National Sailing School is the first community based sailing programme in The Bahamas open to all youth sailors and also providing adult learn to sail programmes. Past attendees of the Bahamas National Sailing School have sailed for High School University Sailing Teams and also represented The Bahamas internationally at CAC Games and at World Championships in various sailboat classes and events.