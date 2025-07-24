Well-known attorney Harvey Tynes dead at 80

By DENISE MAYCOCK

ATTORNEY Harvey Tynes, KC, has died at age 80, leaving behind a storied legal career.

Recognised as one of the country’s foremost constitutional law experts, Mr Tynes practiced law for over 50 years through his firm, Tynes & Tynes, earning respect across The Bahamas’ legal community.

Attorney Brian Hanna, a close colleague, said they were actively collaborating on a case until Mr Tynes’ final months. “It is a great loss,” Mr Hanna said. “Harvey and I were waiting on a decision from the court as we speak. We were working on a case for the past six months, and we were in and out of court.”

Describing Tynes as a mentor and family figure, Mr Hanna noted his fierce courtroom presence. “Harvey would always say to me, ‘I don’t ask for favours, and I don’t negotiate. I will take every book out of my library and beat you with it’.”

Mr Hanna added that Tynes was humble and generous with his legal knowledge.

Called to the Bahamas Bar in 1975, Mr Tynes handled numerous high-profile constitutional cases and served as co-chair of the 2002 Constitutional Review Commission. His practice spanned civil and family law, as well as general legal counsel.

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey praised him as “a respected figure” whose impact reached beyond the courtroom. “His work was felt across the fields of law, business, public service, and community development,” she said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell called him “a giant of a man” and a proud nationalist. “Beyond his brilliant legal skills, impressive work and achievements in the courts, and love for the law, Harvey was a wonderful, grounded human being who always made time for people from all walks of life,” he said.

Mr Mitchell described him as a trusted advisor. “The time spent was loaded with rich mentorship, wise counsel, inspiring lessons, historical and mischievous storytelling, clever humour, and unmatched stubbornness,” he said.

Mr Tynes, a devoted Anglican, is remembered as a principled advocate, a family man, and a beloved mentor. He is survived by his wife, Ingrid, his children, relatives, friends, clients, and colleagues.