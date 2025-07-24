‘We’re going to plant a million mangroves’

In recognition of World Mangrove Day on July 26, a coalition of government and non-governmental organisations has reaffirmed its goal: planting one million mangroves across The Bahamas by the end of next year.

The Bahamas Mangrove Alliance (BMA), which includes Bonefish and Tarpon Trust (BTT), The Perry Institute for Marine Science (PIMS) Waterkeepers Bahamas (WKB), FRIENDS of the Environment and Cape Eleuthera Institute (CEI) together with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) Northern Caribbean Programme, The Bahamas National Trust (BNT), The Ministry of Environment and its Forestry Unit, Blue Action Lab, and The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), have joined forces to form the Northern Bahamas Mangrove Restoration Project (NBMRP).

This was launched in response to the widespread mangrove loss caused by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

“Through this work, we are implementing nature-based solutions to address the destruction left by Hurricane Dorian, said Jewel Beneby, project manager of TNC’s Northern Caribbean Programme.“We are not just planting mangroves, we are placing communities at the centre of our restoration efforts.” She added: “Even though there is so much more work to be done, it is our hope to get more support, more hands, more funding and a greater understanding of this vital ecosystem that not just supports us but protects us.”

“Mangroves are amazing plants that help build up soil and sediments, literally adding land for us,” said Denise Mizell, programme manager at The Perry Institute for Marine Science. “Additionally, they provide a habitat for fish, crabs, and other wildlife, including numerous bird species. My hope is to see mangroves thriving again. Just as these communities have shown resilience, I believe the mangroves will recover and flourish too.”

On Saturday, July 26th, for World Mangrove Day, the BMA, alongside NBMRP partners, will host a community mangrove seedling collection event in North Andros. To get involved or support the NBMRP, visit www.bahamasmangrovealliance.org

Initial funding for this effort is provided by Builders Initiative, COmON Foundation, Global Environmental Facility Small Grants Programme - The Bahamas, Global Fund for Coral Reefs, Moore Bahamas Foundation and The Nature Conservancy.