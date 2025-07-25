35-year jail sentence 13 years on from murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to 35 years in prison yesterday for the 2012 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Dennis “Bush” Tynes on Lincoln Boulevard.

Daniel Delroy Rolle, 33, received the sentence from Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns following his conviction for murder.

Rolle, reportedly wearing a dark hoodie, shot Tynes in the head, back, and shoulder while the victim was working on a car behind Needles Inn Restaurant & Bar around 2pm on January 15, 2012.

Although Rolle maintained his innocence throughout the trial, a jury unanimously found him guilty in December after deliberating for only two hours.

His attorney, Calvin Seymour, argued that Rolle’s police confession was obtained under duress. Rolle claimed he was beaten and choked during the interrogation. The prosecution countered that the confession was made voluntarily. No video footage of the confession was presented in court.

Seymour also noted a discrepancy in witness testimony, highlighting that a female witness described the shooter as “light-skinned,” while Rolle is dark-skinned.

Rolle’s 35-year sentence is to be counted retroactively from the date of his conviction, December 10, 2024.

Prosecutors in the case were Destiny Morley, Vashti Bridgewater, and Kristin Butler-Beneby.