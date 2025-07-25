OEF: The important business of bees

By YOLANDA PAWAR

of One Eleuthera Foundation

Summertime is one of the prime periods when bees take centre stage. It could be the heat or the abundance of sweet, seasonal fruits and vibrant flowers blooming in glorious displays that seem to draw them out in buzzing swarms. It’s during these warmer months that outdoor spaces and gardens tend to be teeming with the energising hum of nature’s powerhouse pollinators.

Globally, it is estimated that bees pollinate one-third of the food humans consume. They forage tirelessly every day and for miles in search of nectar and pollen. Their seemingly simple act of transferring pollen from one plant to another sets off innumerable cycles of plant fertilisation and bolsters plant reproduction. Here in The Bahamas, and worldwide, this process is vital for the proliferation of wild flora and plant biodiversity, as well as food production. On “out islands” like Eleuthera, where traditional subsistence farming is still practiced, bees are unsung heroes.

For Eleuthera-native, Philica Sands, it was a love affair with bees that inspired her to leave her hospitality job in Nassau and relocate home to Tarpum Bay, to build a bee business. In 2021, she undertook a twelve-week course in Beekeeping and Apiology, offered through The Centre for Training and Innovation (CTI), which officially launched her into the fascinating world of bees and her own bee business. Four years later, she is producing delightful, hive-sourced products and taking a stance in safeguarding local bee populations by providing island-wide bee extractions and relocation services. Her goal is to eliminate the use of toxic pesticides and deadly extermination tactics.

“120 percent of my life’s work right now is to prove and show people how misunderstood bees are and the importance of what they bring to the table. There’s a real disconnect, and I’m here just trying to fill that gap and show people the need for our bees. After just one conversation, people are amazed at what I share from my experiences and observations working hands-on with bees. Most importantly they need to know that bees pollinate our food sources and we need them, explains Philica.”

Unfortunately, bees are under siege worldwide. Factors such as habitat loss, warming temperatures, urban expansion, invasive plants and bee species, low genetic diversity, pesticide use, diseases, and pathogens pose a significant threat.

It was in 2020, recognising the importance of bees to food security and biodiversity, that One Eleuthera Foundation (OEF) partnered with the Global Environment Facility (GEF), Small Grants Programme (SGP), to launch a transformative project aimed at safeguarding Eleuthera’s bee populations, titled “Bringing Awareness to Saving Bees”. It was through this initiative that Philica and 21 other beekeepers were trained by CTI on Eleuthera and provided with the basic equipment to venture out.

Another game-changer emerging from this partnership was “The Honey Shack”, a solar-powered honey processing and extraction facility built on the CTI campus as a free resource for programme graduates and beekeepers on the island. The Honey Shack offers a space for beekeepers to safely process and professionally label their honey, allowing them to access the marketplace with greater ease and efficiency. Complete with processing equipment, a real-time weather station, and a bee-inspired mural, The Honey Shack also serves as a hub for conservation education through regular community tours and school visits.

As a beekeeper, business owner, and successful graduate of CTI’s Apiology and Apiculture course, Philica is demonstrating how education and training can open doors, turning passion into purpose and eventually profits. She is an advocate for educating others about bees and the joys of beekeeping, while building a community to support her love and work. She also plays a leading role in maintaining the health and growth of the CTI’s beehives.

Philica is also using her growing influence to raise awareness and change the perception of bees from “pests” to “prosperity partners”. She has personally diversified her income by producing native honey, handcrafted salves, wax melts, and candles through her business, “An-Nahl’s Golden Haven”, and proudly sells her handmade products at local farmers’ markets and in her community, demonstrating firsthand the economic benefits of beekeeping.

Understanding the social intelligence of bees adds another layer of wonder and appreciation for Philica, as well as another reason to champion and protect them. Beyond their vital ecological role, bees are among the most socially complex and organised creatures in the animal kingdom. Each hive operates like a well-oiled machine and sophisticated society, with assigned roles for worker bees, drones, and a singular queen. This hierarchy is understood and fiercely defended.

The queen’s sole duty is to build the colony by laying eggs, sometimes up to 2,000 a day, while the worker bees construct honeycombs, collect nectar, care for the young, and even regulate hive temperature with the beating of their wings. Drones, the male bees, exist solely to mate with a queen, in a one-time event that provides the genetic and reproductive material required for a lifetime. This cooperative structure ensures the survival and productivity of the colony, making bees one of Nature’s standout examples of teamwork, purpose, and skillful execution. Communication within a hive is equally intriguing. Bees use an intricate system of movement known as the “waggle dance” to share detailed information about the location of food sources. These behaviours reflect not only high intelligence but also the ability to work collectively and for the good of the colony.

For Philica, there is no end to what bees can teach us and what the industry has to offer in ecological and economic benefits. She has a golden vision to expand her business into a multi-faceted venture that responsibly and creatively utilises every part of the hive and its byproducts, including but not limited to honey, beeswax, bee pollen, and propolis.

For Philica, it’s about protecting biodiversity, creating economic opportunities, and building a thriving local beekeeping industry that benefits both people and the planet through sustainable practices. “I want to start Apiaries across Eleuthera, from North to South, to help care for our local bees. I also want to give people the opportunity to come in, explore the world of bees, sit in their aura, and simultaneously experience nature itself and the bigger ecosystem they fit into.”