PM asserts energy ‘bills have not risen’

The Prime Minister yesterday defended his administration’s energy reform initiatives while maintaining that Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) “bills have not gone up”.

Responding to reports that electricity bills payable in August have risen by 25 percent to 30 percent month-over-month, Philip Davis KC asserted that consumption - rather than BPL’s tariff or fuel charge - has risen due to the summer heat and is responsible for the increases.

He explained that residents and businesses are consuming more energy, which caused bills to increase against those issued earlier in 2025. But, compared to last year, Mr Davis said electricity bills have been reduced.

“I think we have to appreciate when they say their bills would have increased by 25 percent what they are comparing it to. Because if they’re comparing it to what happened in the earlier part of this year, then that would not be a fair comparison,” said Mr Davis.

“Usually, in the summer, electricity bills go up because of the heat and because of consumption. So if they compare their bill this summer with their bill from last summer, they will see that they’re paying less this summer than they’re paying last summer, and that is where the comparison ought to be.

“Consumption rises with the heat and that is what the actual facts are. Bills have not gone up. Consumption has gone up, and I invite persons to compare their bill this summer for last summer.” Mr Davis said his administration is “delivering” on its energy reforms and, once the improvements are completed, there will be further reductions in electricity bills.

“I think we are delivering on what we have. Of course, work is still continuing. The grid that requires replacement, restoration and remediation, that work is continuing. Once that is complete, you’ll see more decreases we are bringing online,” said Mr Davis.

“We are moving from heavy oil to LNG, that’s still going on. Once that is in place, we will see further decreases and each of those initiatives should be completed by the end of this year or early next year.”