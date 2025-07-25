South African man dead, woman injured after stabbing at sea

A South African man died after allegedly stabbing a woman crew member aboard a vessel in waters off San Salvador last night.

According to police, the 35-year-old man was also a crew member and reportedly stabbed the 28-year-old South African woman multiple times in the upper body shortly before 7.30pm.

The man reportedly fled the scene by jumping into the sea. He was later recovered from the water unresponsive and pronounced dead by the vessel’s medical team.

The female victim sustained injuries to her upper body and was treated onboard. She is reportedly in stable condition.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death as police continue their investigation.