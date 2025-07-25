Urban Renewal and Church of God of Prophecy partner to launch ‘Love Your Neighbour Project’

In a move to strengthen community outreach and national development, the Urban Renewal Authority is partnering with the Church of God of Prophecy (COGOP) to support its national faith-based initiative, the “Love Your Neighbour Project.”

On Monday, national bishop of the Church of God of Prophecy, Bahamas, Dr Woodley Thompson, accompanied by Bishop Nathaniel Beneby, executive director of finance, and Bridgette Cooper communications secretary, paid a courtesy call on the Keith Bell, Minister of Housing and Urban Renewal and Lisa Rahming, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Renewal. Bishop Thompson formally presented the initiative and extended an invitation for the Authority to serve as a key partner in this national effort.

The partnership aims to advance national unity through service and spiritual renewal, strengthen collaboration between churches and Urban Renewal centres, deepen community engagement through consistent, targeted outreach and support “Love Your Neighbor Day” on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, and the official national launch on Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Bell said, “The ‘Love Your Neighbor Project’ is a natural extension of our mission to uplift Bahamian communities. We are proud to join with the Church of God of Prophecy in fostering compassion, service, and unity throughout our nation.”

Bishop Thompson said, “This initiative is rooted in faith and fueled by action. We are honored to work alongside Urban Renewal in bringing this message of love, hope, and healing to every corner of The Bahamas.”

Also in attendance were Reginald Saunders, permanent secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal, Siobhan Deane, under secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal, Algernon Allen, KC and Reverend Dr Diana Francis, co-chairs of the Urban Renewal Authority, Stephen Dean, Managing Director of Urban Renewal Authority, Lilliemae Longley, deputy director of Urban Renewal Authority, New Providence, Sharon Martin, advisor to the Urban Renewal Authority, Howard Newbold, project manager, Melvin Lundy, intelligence officer and staff from the Ministry and Urban Renewal Authority.

The “Love Your Neighbor Project” represents a significant opportunity to unite faith-based service with government outreach, bringing lasting impact to communities across The Bahamas.