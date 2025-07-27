Police shoot one man and arrest second after Deveaux Street shooting

IN the aftermath of a shooting that left one man injured, police shot one suspect and arrested a second man.

The incident occurred shortly after 1.30pm on Sunday, when police were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to gunfire on Deveaux Street off East Street.

At the scene, officers found a vehicle with bullet holes. A man who was shot was taken to hospital, where he was reported in critical condition.

Reports say a man was near a business when the occupants of a silver Japanese vehicle opened fire before leaving the scene.

Shortly afterwards, police say officers on mobile patrol tried to intercept a vehicle matching the description on Market Street.

Police said two men exited, both armed with firearms. One suspect, aged 26, was shot by police, and the other, a 26-year-old, was taken into custody.

The injured suspect was taken to hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Police said two firearms with ammunition were recovered from the scene.