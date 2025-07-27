Two hurt in possibly linked incidents

TWO men have been injured after an incident on Saturday evening, with police thinking the injuries are connected.

Shortly after 6pm, officers alerted by Shotspotter found an injured 46-year-old man on Lincoln Boulevard.

He had been to a residence on Bowe Avenue in Montell Heights when he was allegedly confronted by a man who fired several gunshots in his direction.

While fleeing, the man injured his leg. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and was in stable condition. He was expected to undergo surgery.

In a seecond incident that police say could be related, a 39-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.

Police said he was seen in a dispute, also on Bowe Avenue, when a man produced a firearm and began shooting.

The victim fled in a vehicle with another man. While travelling on Lincoln Boulevard, they were pursued by the gunman on a motorcycle who fired several shots at the vehicle.

Police said the pair evaded the gunman and reached the hospital - where the other man left the victim in the vehicle.

The victim had several gunshot wounds to his upper back, and was in critical condition. Police said he was scheduled for surgery.

Officers also said that at about 6.30pm, they found "a vehicle" that mtched the description of the one involved in the earlier incident crashed into a utility pole on Eastern Road. The driver was not present.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911, 919 or 502-9991, or Crime Stoppers on 328-8477.