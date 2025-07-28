Abaco radar back online with the aid of BACSWN

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

Real-time weather tracking and forecasting capabilities during the ongoing hurricane season will be greatly enhanced by the repair and recalibration of the Marsh Harbour weather radar, says the private firm contracted to manage and maintain the country’s weather radar network.

Badly damaged by Hurricane Dorian in 2019, the radar has not been fully functional since May of last year. The restored radar will provide critical real-time atmospheric data, enabling meteorologists to track rainfall, storm systems and potential hurricanes with greater accuracy and range. Its absence is said to have left a significant gap in the country’s meteorological monitoring, particularly for the northern Bahamas.

The repair operation, which took place earlier this month, was overseen by the Bahamas Aviation Climate and Severe Weather Networks Ltd (BACSWN), the private firm contracted to manage and maintain the country’s weather radar network.

Senior project manager Antti Dorkkeli said the work included the replacement of a failed radar transmitter and a magnetron, followed by a full technical calibration.

“This radar was one of the first we prioritised once we assessed the state of the national system,” Mr Dorkkeli said. “We replaced the necessary components and calibrated the system to ensure sensitivity and accuracy. It is now operating as expected.

“The radar can detect rain events within 260 kilometres. In the case of hurricanes or severe weather, it can track phenomena up to 400 kilometres. That sensitivity is crucial for forecasting and early warnings.”

Mr Dorkkeli previously served as project manager for the installation of the radars under a government contract between 2017 and 2021.

He rejoined the project earlier this year under BACSWN, which now holds responsibility for the maintenance of all five national radar installations.

Speaking with The Tribune, BACSWN vice president of development Adam Darville confirmed that only one of the five weather radars –– New Providence –– was operational when the company assumed responsibility.

Mr Darville said that three sites are expected to be fully functional by the end of July.

“We are aiming for full coverage of the country,” Mr Darville said. “The meteorological department will have the tools needed to track and assess threats more comprehensively.”

The Tribune understands the radar system had suffered from limited maintenance capacity and inconsistent funding prior to the company’s engagement.

Mr Dorkkeli said efforts are now underway to introduce a periodic maintenance schedule to prevent future outages.

“There will be a structured plan, similar to how one maintains a vehicle,” he said. “The key is consistent oversight. Without that, these systems can deteriorate quickly.”

Meteorologists are expected to use the reactivated radars to provide earlier and more precise warnings during hurricane season.

Mr Dorkkeli noted that advanced calibration allows systems to filter out non-weather interference such as birds or aircraft, improving the quality of the data.

“These radars are essential tools,” he said. “They help meteorologists determine whether a storm is forming, what direction it is moving, and how severe it might be. That information can guide decisions that affect public safety, including evacuations.”