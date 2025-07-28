Clarke wins 100 JAMZ Secret Sound’s grand prize

LaToya Clarke is the grand prize winner of the 100 JAMZ Secret Sound 2025 contest! This year’s contest culminated with LaToya successfully identifying the final answer: “Someone cracking their knuckles underwater,” earning her $6,000!

“We are overjoyed to celebrate LaToya as our final winner,” said Dj Reality, (Radio House promotions director) at 100 JAMZ. “Her clever deduction exemplifies the spirit of the Secret Sound contest, and we’re thrilled to reward her dedication and enthusiasm!”

The promotion was made possible thanks to the support of sponsors: The Beauty Shack, Miss Arri, and Audio Plus.

100 JAMZ said: “Their commitment to our community and support for local initiatives plays an integral role in keeping such contests alive and engaging. A big thank you is also extended to our listeners, whose enthusiasm and participation have made the Secret Sound contest a resounding success, year after year.

"The interaction, anticipation, and joy experienced throughout the contest have reinforced our mission to connect and entertain our audience. Listeners are encouraged to stay tuned to 100 JAMZ, The People’s Radio Station, for upcoming contests, giveaways, and more chances to win fabulous prizes.”