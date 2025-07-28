Davis ordained to Anglican Holy Order of Deacons

On Friday, The Feast of St. James the Apostle, Joshua Errison Vohn Davis was ordained to the Holy Order of Deacons in Holy Spirit Anglican Church, Chippingham.

Mr Davis is a 2017 graduate of Doris Johnson Senior High, having attended Thelma Gibson Primary and LW Young Junior High Schools. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology with a minor in chemistry from the University of The Bahamas (UB). Thereafter he worked as a research assistant at UB, a teacher at Blake Academy and Kingsway Academy, and as an academic tutor at UB.

He has a research publication in aquatic ecology and microbiology.

He grew up in Holy Spirit Anglican Church, participating in the Sunday School, the Christian Youth Movement and serving around the altar. He attributes his vocational inspiration to clergy like Canon Harry Ward, Archdeacon Kingsley Knowles, and Canon Peter Scott.

In May 2025, he graduated from the University of the West Indies (Cave Hill Campus) with First Class Honours in Theology, successfully completing formation and studies at Codrington Theological College, the provincial seminary of the Church in the Province of the West Indies (CPWI).

Mr Davis felt a call to the priesthood since he was six years old. He believes, even more strongly now that he has tested his vocation, that he is releasing God’s call on his life.

His passion and interest in ministry include, but are not limited to, Christian Education, Youth Ministry, Social Outreach, Evangelism and Ministry to the sick and shut-ins.