Davis: We are not in an immigration crisis

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has pushed back against criticism of his handling of immigration issues, insisting The Bahamas is not facing a crisis while touting his administration’s record of over 15,000 repatriations.

“We’re not in an immigration crisis,” Mr Davis told reporters at an immigration event Friday. “The fact of the matter [is], our record speaks for itself. The fact that everybody doesn’t know what’s going on doesn’t mean that we’re not doing anything.”

He said migrant landings have declined in recent years and credited the government’s efforts to protect borders and enforce immigration law.

“We are doing our job in respect to ensuring that our borders are being protected and persons who [are] amongst us are here llegally,” he said.

His comments came in response to Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard, who accused the government of overseeing a “broken, politicised and corrupt” system. Mr Pintard said illegal immigration threatens national security and public services, claiming, without evidence, that undocumented people are being issued official documents and that thousands of permit applications are unresolved.

He alleged some deported people later received legal status, even while in detention.

Outgoing Immigration Director William Pratt rejected claims that citizenship is being granted inappropriately. He said all applications go through the Citizenship Commission, which the FNM established.

“This present government allows the commission and all the members to remain in place, and so every application goes to the citizenship commission,” he said.

Mr Pratt added: “I will never sell my country.”

He said he ensures all applicants meet the criteria of the Bahamas Nationality Act.

“I love my country, and no, no, citizenship is going to the board if they don’t meet the criteria of the Bahamas Nationality Act,” he said.

Mr Pratt officially stepped down on Friday and was succeeded by Stephen LaRoda.

Mr Davis said the department had received increased resources but added that improving immigration enforcement also requires a shift in public mindset.

“We have done all that we can by giving them resources, increasing manpower,” he said, adding: “We have to be prepared to protect our borders and ensure that those who are amongst us are here legally, and also making a contribution that does not compromise the opportunities of Bahamians.”