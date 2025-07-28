GAIN AN EDGE: ‘It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish’

In a speech that was thoughtful, moving and deliberate, one student’s powerful story turned the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute’s (BTVI) New Providence Main Campus commencement into a defining moment in his upward trajectory. Titled “Turning Pressure into Purpose”, the address was more than a student’s reflections, but a call to rise and lead. It was about resilience.

Charles Rahming, who is the overall most outstanding graduate for the New Providence Main Campus Class of 2025, delivered a deeply personal message grounded in triumph. The graduate of the Associate of Applied Science in electronics engineering programme, recounted his journey as an ambitious engineering student with dreams of a straightforward path. But in 2020, everything changed. Wrongfully arrested for a crime he didn’t commit, his career collapsed with contracts vanishing, clients withdrawing and his name being tarnished in the telecommunications sector.

“Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life,” he told the crowd.

Charles was acquitted three years later, but even before that, he made the decision to return to school, determined not just to begin again, but to finish.

“I returned to education with a quiet but firm vow: I would not start again unless I was prepared to finish. This time, with excellence. That commitment led me here, where I stand before you recently completing my 72-credit Associate of Applied Science in electronics engineering - and I did it with a perfect 4.0 GPA. It’s not how you start. It’s how you finish. This time, with excellence,” said Charles to the approval of his audience.

During the captivating address, Charles acknowledged the collective resilience of his peers, pointing to the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, the Covid19 pandemic, personal loss and economic hardship. He affirmed that they earned beyond a diploma, but a badge of honour.

“You didn’t just survive. You conquered,” said Charles, resulting in a roaring applause.

“Let’s leave here not just as graduates, but as torchbearers: engineers, builders, thinkers and leaders. Let us light the way forward for ourselves and for those who come next,” he stated.

The top graduate concluded by thanking faculty, support staff and family, including a heartfelt tribute to his mother, whom he credited with instilling the discipline and resilience that carried him through.





• “Gain An Edge” is a collaboration of Lyford Cay Foundations, the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute and the University of The Bahamas aimed at promoting a national dialogue on issues surrounding education.