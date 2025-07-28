LaRoda annouced as new Director of Immigration succeeding Pratt

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

STEPHEN LaRoda has been appointed Director of Immigration, succeeding William Pratt, whose return to the post in 2023 sparked controversy.

Mr Pratt, who previously served as director in 2013 under the Christie administration, was reappointed last October on a temporary contract after the early retirement of then-director Keturah Ferguson. His reinstatement drew criticism from the Bahamas Customs Immigration and Allied Workers Union (BCIAWU), which objected to appointing someone on a contract.

On Friday, a ceremony at the British Colonial Hotel marked the official transition and recognised 16 executive promotions and five standard officer promotions within the department.

In farewell remarks, Mr Pratt said he believed he was leaving the department in capable hands. He acknowledged making difficult decisions during his tenure and said the promotional exercises he oversaw were part of his effort to secure the department’s long-term future.

He urged the new leadership to prioritise customer service, noting that applicants should not wait months for permit renewals or email responses. He also called for the appointment of a Minister of State for Immigration, arguing that the workload is too heavy for one minister alone.

Although his contract runs until November 14, Mr Pratt said he chose to step down early after finalising the promotions.

“Since the promotions are out, I told the government I don’t need to complete the contract when I present them with the promotions, I could step down,” he told reporters.

The BCIAWU previously filed a trade dispute over his appointment, citing a 2021 Supreme Court ruling that deemed senior-level contract appointments unlawful. Asked about the issue, Mr Pratt dismissed suggestions that his return violated any rules, adding that he would continue to support the department out of love for his country.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis congratulated Mr LaRoda and thanked Mr Pratt for his service. He described The Bahamas as a compassionate but not careless nation in enforcing immigration laws and called his administration “the most aggressive and focused immigration enforcement administration in modern Bahamian history.”

He said more than 13,000 migrants have been repatriated under his administration, the detention centre population is at a historic low, seven illegal shantytowns have been demolished, and operations are underway on multiple islands.

“Bahamians want to know that their communities are safe, that their jobs are secure, and that the rules apply to everyone — no matter their background, nationality, or connections,” Mr Davis said. “We are not anti-immigrant. We are anti-lawlessness. We are not against workers who follow the law. But we will not tolerate systems that disadvantage Bahamians in their own country.”

He said enforcing immigration laws is essential for economic security and national preservation and urged the newly promoted officers to lead with purpose.

Speaking to reporters, Mr LaRoda said his top priority is restoring public trust in the department. He suggested that more public education campaigns may be necessary to demonstrate progress and promote transparency.

He described immigration as a global “hotbed” issue but said improved enforcement can be achieved with a “firm but fair” approach.

Mr LaRoda has served in the department since 1986. He began his career as a frontier officer at Lynden Pindling International Airport and has held posts on several Family Islands. He has overseen asylum applications, human trafficking cases, and permit processing.