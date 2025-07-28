Police shoot one man and apprehend another suspected in weekend shooting

IN the aftermath of a shooting that left one man injured, police shot one suspect and arrested a second man.
The incident occurred shortly after 1.30pm on Sunday, when police were alerted by ShotSpotter technology to gunfire on Deveaux Street off East Street.
At the scene, officers found a vehicle with bullet holes. A man who was shot was taken to hospital, where he was reported in critical condition.
Reports say a man was near a business when the occupants of a silver Japanese vehicle opened fire before leaving the scene.
Shortly afterwards, police say officers on mobile patrol tried to intercept a vehicle matching the description on Market Street.
Police said two men exited, both armed with firearms. One suspect, aged 26, was shot by police, and the other, a 26-year-old, was taken into custody.
The injured suspect was taken to hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Police said two firearms with ammunition were recovered from the scene.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
OpenID