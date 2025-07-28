RBPF midyear report: Crime down, suicide concerns rise

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) has recorded a 14% decrease in major crime for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles’ during a press conference to deliver a midyear report today.

Notwithstanding progress in crime reduction, COP Knowles acknowledged rising mental health concerns. By midyear, eight suicide cases had been recorded, compared to five in the same period last year. She revealed that suicide attempts rose by 39% with 2025 midyear figures trending higher than previous years.

COP Knowles said crimes against the person dropped by 30%, and traffic fatalities were down by 11%.

Police also reported a sharp increase in proactive patrols, with stop-and-search operations rising by 131%. COP Knowles underscored the improvements stem from a data-driven, community-focused policing strategy rolled out under the RBPF’s 2025 Policing Plan.

Police recovered 196 illegal firearms and more than 800 rounds of ammunition during the period. Officers arrested 208 individuals for firearm-related offenses, with 143 cases proceeding to court.

Meanwhile, nearly 2,700 pounds of marijuana and over 2,100 pounds of cocaine were seized. Edible cannabis products such as gummies and oils were flagged as a public concern.

A total of 873 people were arrested on drug-related offenses, and 680 were formally charged.