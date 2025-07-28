RBPF midyear report: Crime down, suicide concerns rise

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Digital Editor
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) has recorded a 14% decrease in major crime for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles’ during a press conference to deliver a midyear report today.
Notwithstanding progress in crime reduction, COP Knowles acknowledged rising mental health concerns. By midyear, eight suicide cases had been recorded, compared to five in the same period last year. She revealed that suicide attempts rose by 39% with 2025 midyear figures trending higher than previous years.
COP Knowles said crimes against the person dropped by 30%, and traffic fatalities were down by 11%.
Police also reported a sharp increase in proactive patrols, with stop-and-search operations rising by 131%. COP Knowles underscored the improvements stem from a data-driven, community-focused policing strategy rolled out under the RBPF’s 2025 Policing Plan.
Police recovered 196 illegal firearms and more than 800 rounds of ammunition during the period. Officers arrested 208 individuals for firearm-related offenses, with 143 cases proceeding to court.
Meanwhile, nearly 2,700 pounds of marijuana and over 2,100 pounds of cocaine were seized. Edible cannabis products such as gummies and oils were flagged as a public concern.
A total of 873 people were arrested on drug-related offenses, and 680 were formally charged.
Comments
bogart 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
Decrease in crimes down-----decrease in crimes down.
Soooooooo ...........when the sovereign nation of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas have to apprehend some 13,000 to some 15,000 illegal migrants ------illegally inhabiting the country for extended periods of time ......working without legal Work Permits......illegally living in illegally constructed shelters being aided and abetted ......some of the 13,000 to 15,000 illegals working without Work Permits AND GLARINGLY NONE of the actions aided and abetted by the unlawful underground ablers, facilitators, Human Traffickers, those who do not pay NIB etc employers never being caught in crimes facilitating the 13,000 to 15,000 over the last few years -----really, really cannot pass it over to the legal Bahamians that crime is down..
Passing it off to the Bahamian public that a few .....hundred 100's.......Bahamians ....have been arrested for jooking, shooting each other, vagrancy, using obscend language to Police Officers, running the Traffic Light, throwing bricks/missiles, caught with a joint, robbing houses and cars is down is excellent!!!! ---------------BUT when THOUSANDS.....13,000 to 15,000 ........illegal migrants ....have for years caught being aided, abetted, underground shelters, illegal businesses in shanty towns or is communities or build, constructed illegal Shanty Town shelters illegally by others......IS SIMPLY NOT passing it off that CRIME IS DOWN. ---Crime is crime --- not only to be recorded of which Bahamian is caught but also crime must be recorded as what NON Bahamians and illegals is caught and done!!!!!!
