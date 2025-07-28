Team Bahamas ready to compete in the Caribbean Junior Golf Championship

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Golf Federation’s national team has settled in and is getting ready to compete in the Caribbean Junior Golf Championship in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, starting today.

When the championships at the Grande Reserve Golf Course gets underway today, Team Bahamas, managed by Lisa Gorospe and with Richard Gibson Sr as the head coach, will consist of the following players:

Boys 18U - Aidan Gorospe, Camdyn Forbes and Kerrington Rolle.

Boys 15U - Cardron Nixon (Grand Bahama), Rashawn Hanna and Maximilian Landry.

Boys 13U - William West and Na’Kai Wilson (Grand Bahama).

Girls 18U - Anissa Robinson and Chemari Pratt.

Girls 15U - Madison Carroll and Haley Hall.

Girls 13U - Kayleigh Rolle and Riannah Hanna.

Gibson Sr, a former men’s national team player/coach, said he’s confident that the BGF has selected a very talented team that will represent The Bahamas very well. “This is a very talented team that is ready to perform and to win this tournament,” Gibson Sr said. “My expectation is for them to perform very well and to finish in the top three.”

Gibson Sr said with the addition of the two players from Grand Bahama, Cardon Nixon and Na’Kai Wilsonl and with the players they are playing with, they are very strong.

“On the ladies’ side, we have some very good players who can also win their divisions. So I’m really looking forward to them performing very well.”

When the tournament is completed on Thursday, Gibson Sr said he expects Team Bahamas to return home on Friday with a lot of hardware.

The championships, which features over 100 of the Caribbean’s top juniors ages 11-18, will compete for the Hank James Team Trophy and six individual age-group titles.

A total of 13 nations, including host Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Barbados, Dominican Republic and Trinidad & Tobago, are participating in the championships.