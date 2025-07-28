Teen boy in critical condition and four men in hospital after violent weekend

A TEENAGE boy is in critical condition, and four other men are recovering from gunshot and stabbing injuries following a string of violent incidents across New Providence over the weekend.

The first incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, July 25, when a teenage male was shot during a confrontation in the Flamingo Gardens area. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 1am off Montgomery Avenue, where the teen reportedly got into a verbal altercation over money. During the dispute, the other male allegedly produced a firearm and opened fire. The victim was struck multiple times and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He remains in critical condition.

On Saturday, July 26, two men were injured in what police believe may be connected shootings in the Montell Heights area. Shortly after 6pm, ShotSpotter Technology detected gunfire on Bowe Avenue. Officers later found a 46-year-old man injured on Lincoln Boulevard. He told police he had visited a residence on Bowe Avenue where he was confronted by a gunman who opened fire. While fleeing the scene, he injured his leg and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, where he is expected to undergo surgery.

In what police say is a separate but possibly related incident, a 39-year-old man arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. He had reportedly been involved in a dispute on Bowe Avenue before a gunman opened fire. The victim fled in a vehicle with another man but was pursued by the shooter on a motorcycle, who continued to fire at the car as they travelled on Lincoln Boulevard. The vehicle later crashed into a utility pole on Eastern Road, but the driver was not present when officers arrived. The 39-year-old victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the upper back, is listed in critical condition and is scheduled for surgery.

The weekend violence continued with two unrelated stabbing incidents. Around 1.45am on Saturday, police responded to a stabbing on Sealink Drive, off East Street South, where a man was allegedly stabbed during a dispute. He remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Just over 24 hours later, around 3am on Sunday, police were called to a parking lot off University Drive, where another man had been stabbed during an altercation. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. His condition was not immediately available.