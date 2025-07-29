37th annual Jeff Rodgers Basketball camp opens at the Kendal Isaacs Gym

By JONATHAN BURROWS

YESTERDAY marked the exciting opening of the 37th annual Jeff Rodgers Basketball Camp, hosted once again at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs Gymnasium.

At precisely 9am, the gym pulsed with energy as hundreds of athletes - both boys and girls from across The Bahamas - gathered in anticipation to participate in one of the most prominent basketball camps on the island.

The gym was packed to capacity, with eager campers representing islands such as Eleuthera, Abaco, Long Island, Nassau and Andros.

Some arrived as early as 7:30am, their faces beaming with excitement as they laced up sneakers and prepared to learn from some of the best basketball athletes in The Bahamas.

Basketball icon Jeff Rodgers, who has dedicated nearly four decades to youth basketball in The Bahamas, continues to be a beacon for youth development, skill-building and mentorship. “The energy and excitement to do this every year is hard to describe, and I give all thanks to God…. You can see the line and the number of parents, and I’m concerned now and wondering if we have enough space, but God is good. This is a place you want to send your kids, and we believe we have some of the best instructors in the country, guys like Kino and Jeff Henfeild, and Mitch, you know, these guys played overseas, and to have them as your instructors is great,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers was joined on the court by an elite group of coaches and former players, including Bahmain basketball legends Jaraun ‘Kino’ Burrows, Mitchell ‘Mitch’ Johnson, and Jeff Henfeild. All athletes are known for their accomplishments on the international stage and for representing the Bahamas in basketball.

A major highlight of the day was a special appearance by Larry Johnson, brother of NBA legend and Hall of Fame player Magic Johnson. Larry, a seasoned coach and motivational speaker, delivered an unforgettable message to young athletes during the morning session.

“This little round ball attracts so much attention, and I have the pleasure of coming here and watching these young athletes get better every day and learn this beautiful game,” Johnson said. “Changing your attitude and using basketball as an instrument can drastically change your life, and when you have the coaches in here like you do, we can show you how you can change and how you can become one of the athletes like Buddy Heild, Rick Fox and Mike Thompson and it can happen if you take this opportunity serious,” he added.

Over the years, the Jeff Rodgers basketball camps has played a foundational role in the development of the Bahamas’ most prominent basketball talents, including Buddy Heild, DeAndre Ayton, Lourawls ‘Tum Tum’ Nairn Jr., and Jauran ‘Kino’ Burrows, all of whom have passed through the program through the years.

The future is bright for Jeff Rodgers’ camp as plans are underway to continue this tradition all year round.

“The future is to get my facility up and running. To have a 24-hour facility where young people can find a place where they can be off the streets, at the Jeff Rodgers Basketball Academy, where there will be top professional active and former NBA players working in the program to see how they can help lift the spirits of our young people. There is a better way, and we have the tools, the plan, and the vision to make it possible,” Rodgers said.

The first day wrapped up with drills focusing on ball-handling, shooting fundamentals, and team communication.

The camp continues throughout the week with more guest speakers, skill clinics, and competitions aimed at sharpening not just the skills, but also the spirits of the next generation of Bahmain athletes.