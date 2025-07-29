CG Atlantic wraps up 2025 summer summer internship programme

CG Atlantic has concluded another successful year of its Group-wide Summer Internship Programme, which spanned six jurisdictions including Bermuda, Cayman, The Bahamas, Barbados, Trinidad, and Jamaica.

For eight weeks, the interns immersed themselves in an authentic and comprehensive professional experience designed to mirror the pace and purpose of CG Atlantic’s professional environment.

This year’s programme once again highlighted CG Atlantic’s commitment to fostering young talent and investing in the communities it serves. Interns worked across a wide range of departments, benefited from mentoring by CG professionals, participated in educational sessions led by company leaders, and engaged in meaningful community service.

A cornerstone of the programme is the Group-Wide Intern Project, which unites interns from all participating islands to tackle a complex, real-world challenge. Working as a fully independent, self-led team, the interns research, develop, and ultimately present their solutions to CG’s executive leadership, gaining hands-on experience in cross border collaboration, critical thinking, and professional presentation.

Each year’s project explores a timely issue facing the insurance industry.

Each office also hosted its own tailored intern experience, including community volunteer days and in-person development sessions on topics such as financial literacy, ESG, career branding, legal compliance, and cyber security. Whether presenting to executives, supporting their departments, or engaging in team building activities, each intern had the opportunity to contribute meaningfully and build lasting skills.

The CG Summer Internship Programme continues to evolve each year, but its core purpose remains unchanged: to provide a professional, inclusive, and empowering environment for young talent across the region.