Four Injured in Hit-and-Run at Exuma Work Site

Four workers were injured after a vehicle sped through a marked work zone near the Fish Fry area in George Town, Exuma yesterday.

In a statement, Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) said the incident occured at an active site where staff and contractors from Rowdy Boys Construction were conducting scheduled tie-in works to the water main.

The matter has reportedly been classified as a hit-and-run and is currently under police investigation.

The work zone had been properly marked with traffic cones and signage, and lights were in place to ensure visibility, according to WSC.

The statement confirmed some of the workers sustained serious head and leg trauma and were airlifted to New Providence for medical treatment. They remain hospitalized and are said to be receiving care.

“We are deeply concerned about the safety of our team members and contractors who work tirelessly, often late into the evening, to improve water services for our communities,” said Robert Deal, General Manager of the Water and Sewerage Corporation.

“Our thoughts are with the injured men and their families during this difficult time,” he added.

WSC urged drivers to exercise caution when approaching or passing work zones and stressed that the safety of field workers depends on the vigilance and cooperation of the motoring public.