ILCA 4 Youth World Championships highlights

AFTER six exhilarating days of intense racing, the 2025 ILCA 4 Youth World Championships has officially drawn to a close.

In the ladies’ fleet, 17-year old Bahamian competitor Eliza Denning finished 11th overall out of 100 competitors from around the world, including an elusive first-place finish in Race 10 (of 12).

This is an improvement on her overall finish of 33rd at the same event held in Portugal last year and the best ever finish at this event for a competitor from The Bahamas.

In the boys’ fleet, our relatively young team of 14-year-olds included John Alexiou, Nash Cartwright and Armaan Manwatkar, who finished 73rd, 114th and 122nd respectively out of 140 competitors.

Said Lori Lowe, president of the Bahamas Sailing Association: “We are so proud of our Bahamian youth sailors at the ILCA 4 Youth Worlds.

“It is evident that Eliza and John benefited from the lessons they learned at last year’s event whilst both Nash and Armaan showed great promise, competing on the world stage for the first time. All they need is the opportunity to compete on the international stage more regularly in big fleet events.”

Special thanks are extended to current Bahamian ILCA coach Niels Broekhuizen who accompanied the team to Los Angeles, along with former coaches Keir Clarke and Robert Dunkley, and to all involved in the evolution of this young team.

In addition, the 2025 ILCA 6 Youth Worlds is taking place from July 28 to August 4 and include three boys and three girls from The Bahamas.

For more information visit the event website.