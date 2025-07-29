Jonquel scores 14 points, grabs eight rebounds in 101-99 loss to Sparks

By Jonathan Burrows

PROMINENT Bahamian WNBA player Jonquel Jones returned to the New York Liberty lineup on July 22 after missing nearly a month due to a recurring right ankle sprain, resulting in an important 98-84 win over the Indiana Fever, where Jones put up a near double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds.

With momentum shifting back after the win against the Fever, Jonquel and the Liberty defeated the Phoenix Mercury on July 25 with a score of 89-76, in a game that carried a playoff-like intensity.

The reigning MVP Jones, just one week back from injury, delivered a commanding double-double performance with 20 points and 11 rebounds, supplemented by one assist, one block and one steal in 29 minutes of play.

New York Liberty’s guard Sabrina Ionescu led the offence with 29 points and eight assists.

“We kind of wanted to come out and kind of set the tone and just introduce them to us at full strength. It was an important game for us,” Jones said in the post-game interview.

Her return signalled a restored balance and confidence in the Liberty rotation.

But in a tightly contested game on July 26, the Liberty fell 101-99 to the Los Angeles Sparks despite mounting a dramatic comeback.

After trailing by as much as 15 points, they closed the gap thanks to Ionescu’s 30 points and Natasha Cloud’s 22.

Jones contributed 14 points and eight rebounds as the Liberty fought back in the fourth quarter.

Liberty’s power forward, Brianna Stewart, was injured playing just three minutes, just three games after Jones’ return to the lineup, thus adding more to the Liberty’s injury-riddled season.

As the Liberty navigates a gruelling back-to-back schedule, Jones’ return from injury brings the complete presence of the defending champions, but the New York Liberty continues its fight to have a fully healthy roster.