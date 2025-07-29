Knowles credits ethics training with reduction of misconduct in RBPF

By JADE RUSSELL

POLICE Commissioner Shanta Knowles said the Royal Bahamas Police Force is working to rebuild public trust, revealing that 91 public complaints and 67 internal misconduct cases are currently under investigation.

She believes the Complaints and Corruption Branch, despite being understaffed, is doing commendable work, noting that under her leadership, the number of active police tribunal courts has increased to four.

“We will continue to address any concern or any complaints that members of the public bring to our attention with our officers,” she said during a recent press conference.

She credited ethics training with helping reduce misconduct, noting that more than 2,000 officers, including reserves and civilian staff, have undergone the programme.

“I wish that Bahamian people would recognise that we are putting on these uniforms every day to come out here and give good service, not to look for rewards from members of the public, because we are well paid,” she said.

“I want them to realise that the men and women who sit before you and those that you see every day are honest, hardworking people who are only going out there to enforce the law and to make each and every one of you comfortable.”

While she acknowledged there are “bad apples” in the force, she said efforts are made to remove them when identified.

Her comments come amid public outrage over a viral video allegedly filmed by a police officer, showing a half-naked Caucasian woman defecating on the floor of a police station. The woman, who appeared visibly distressed, claimed she had been denied access to a restroom.

The footage shows her repeatedly pleading to use the bathroom before defecating on the floor. Off-camera voices—believed to be police officers—are heard mocking and taunting her.

“I told you I had to go to the bathroom,” she says during the clip. At one point, she uses racial slurs, while officers accuse her of being high on cocaine. One tells her to “stay out the coke house.”

Many viewers have condemned the officers’ actions as inhumane and demeaning. The video appears to have been recorded on a personal device, not an official body camera.

Commissioner Knowles confirmed the incident is under investigation and said her team was “disgusted” by the footage. However, she said no further public statements would be made while the probe continues.

“We will not speak further to that, as our complaints and corruption unit are investigating that, and I hope that very shortly, the file will be produced to my office,” she said.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe has confirmed the video’s recording breached RBPF policy.