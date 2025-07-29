Officer accused of beating student at EP Roberts dismissed from RBPF

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A RESERVE police officer accused of beating a fourth-grade student has been dismissed from the Royal Bahamas Police Force in connection with a separate matter, Commissioner Shanta Knowles said yesterday.

“We will check with our Tribunal to see where that particular case is but he has been dismissed from the police force,” she said during a press conference.

Police have been tightlipped about the investigation. However, in April, Deputy Commissioner Kirkwood Andrews told reporters the matter was before the police Tribunal.

He said the Complaints and Corruption Branch handled the complaint, conducted an investigation, and referred the matter to the tribunal, where it is still under review.

The complaint was made by Chinika Louisius, who said her son came home in pain on Tuesday, January 28, after being struck multiple times by the officer at school.

She said the officer first questioned another boy about his GPA before allegedly hitting him eight times.

He then accused her son of being rude and, after the boy said he didn’t know why, allegedly struck him ten times with a black police cane. Doctors at Princess Margaret Hospital confirmed tissue damage; photos showed extensive bruising.

The officer, assigned to the Urban Renewal Division, was not employed by the school and was reportedly on campus for unrelated matters. Since the incident, Ms Louisius said her son has been transferred to another class and is in better spirits.