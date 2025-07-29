Pastors need to pastor, not condemn

EDITOR, The Tribune.

IT’S all too common place in the very fabric of our Bahamian life. This was played out in the case of Sebas Bastian in his quest to offer public service. It’s his inalienable right to so offer. Church leaders must not attack the character of individuals under the cover up of, “thus says the lord.”

Those of us called to be pastors are to offer pastoral care and counseling, one on one, before we come out blasting fellow Bahamians. Where there is a concern about someone’s action, we are to go one on one, in closet and offer spiritual guidance. Indeed, this is clear New Testament theology. This is what Jesus would have done. Do not destroy people’s names with the misconceived Old Testament approach. We are people of the New Testament.

Remember, “WWJD?”

Condemn no one.

The merits and demerits of gambling is not the issue but rather our call as pastors in dealing with a fellow Bahamian with whom we have issues.

A national blast out only creates pestering sores, unnecessary back and forth, alienation, hate and anger.

We can easily justify our personal viewpoint on biblical grounds while one and the same time destroy character.

As a pastor I have a higher calling to salvage a situation in the name of love. Using this narrow approach, used by pastors and self-righteous Christians with Sebas I can easily extend that to countless others offering for public life because of sin/flaws in their lives. But no, we cherry pick. It cannot be right and the most appropriate thing to do.

Let’s be pastoral, the country needs practising pastors.

REV CANON S SEBASTIAN CAMPBELL

Nassau,

July 23, 2025.