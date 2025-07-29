Two more seeking nomination for MICAL seat under the PLP banner

By KEILE CAMPBELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
kcampbell@tribunemedia.net
AT least two others are seeking the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) nomination for the MICAL constituency, in addition to Bahamas Aviation Climate and Severe Weather Network’s (BACSWN) founder Robert Dupuch-Carron, as interest in the south-eastern seat grows ahead of the next general election.
Angela Michelle Cox‑Lockhart and Laverne Bertrum “Dyie” Ingraham have both declared their intention to represent the governing party in the vast constituency, which includes Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, and Long Cay.
Mrs Cox‑Lockhart confirmed her candidacy in campaign materials circulating online, outlining a “7‑Pillar Development Plan” that emphasises infrastructure, healthcare, economic empowerment, education, culture, climate readiness, and inter-island connectivity. She positioned her run as a push for “transparency, accessibility, and public accountability”.
Mr Ingraham — a businessman, pilot, and former DJ — announced his interest in an interview with The Tribune, citing long-standing political neglect and unfulfilled promises from elected officials.
“At the end of the day, we cannot even get a phone call,” he said. “They come to your place, eat one sandwich, and they go.”
He claimed he submitted his name for consideration months ago but believes it was suppressed internally. Frustrated, he went public to ensure MICAL residents “are not overlooked again”.
“This job needs to be done,” he added. “Even though I am not a politician, I think I am the best person.”
The Tribune understands other potential names may be in the mix, but the PLP has yet to release an official shortlist or timeline for selecting its nominee.
Meanwhile, former Cabinet Minister Shane Gibson, once seen as a possible contender, confirmed he will not return to frontline politics.
“I am done with politics, period,” Mr Gibson told Eyewitness News last week. “I have no more political aspirations.”
Comments
ExposedU2C 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
Eileen Dupuch- Carron has already told her son it only takes a maximum of $500 to buy a vote in the MICAL constituency today. Assuming 3,000 registered voters in MICAL, that would total only $1.5 million to buy a seat in our HOA which is really chomp change for a wealthy family like the Dupuch-Carron Family. And rumour has it King Sebas is willing to pay up to $5 million to "buy" his seat in our HOA, but corrupt PM Davis and Fwreddy Boy say it ain't for sale unless he's willing to pony up at least $7 million. My oh my!
bahamianson 56 minutes ago
Actually , much less because he doesn’t have to buy plp votes only 500 of the fnm vote
Sign in to comment
OpenID