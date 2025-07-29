Two more seeking nomination for MICAL seat under the PLP banner

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

AT least two others are seeking the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) nomination for the MICAL constituency, in addition to Bahamas Aviation Climate and Severe Weather Network’s (BACSWN) founder Robert Dupuch-Carron, as interest in the south-eastern seat grows ahead of the next general election.

Angela Michelle Cox‑Lockhart and Laverne Bertrum “Dyie” Ingraham have both declared their intention to represent the governing party in the vast constituency, which includes Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, and Long Cay.

Mrs Cox‑Lockhart confirmed her candidacy in campaign materials circulating online, outlining a “7‑Pillar Development Plan” that emphasises infrastructure, healthcare, economic empowerment, education, culture, climate readiness, and inter-island connectivity. She positioned her run as a push for “transparency, accessibility, and public accountability”.

Mr Ingraham — a businessman, pilot, and former DJ — announced his interest in an interview with The Tribune, citing long-standing political neglect and unfulfilled promises from elected officials.

“At the end of the day, we cannot even get a phone call,” he said. “They come to your place, eat one sandwich, and they go.”

He claimed he submitted his name for consideration months ago but believes it was suppressed internally. Frustrated, he went public to ensure MICAL residents “are not overlooked again”.

“This job needs to be done,” he added. “Even though I am not a politician, I think I am the best person.”

The Tribune understands other potential names may be in the mix, but the PLP has yet to release an official shortlist or timeline for selecting its nominee.

Meanwhile, former Cabinet Minister Shane Gibson, once seen as a possible contender, confirmed he will not return to frontline politics.

“I am done with politics, period,” Mr Gibson told Eyewitness News last week. “I have no more political aspirations.”