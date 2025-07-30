Accused of trying to smuggle prescription cough medicine onto prison grounds

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail after being accused of trespassing onto prison grounds and attempting to smuggle prescription cough medicine into the facility earlier this month.

Dwayne Forbes, 33, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on charges of trespassing and bringing prohibited articles into a correctional facility.

Forbes allegedly entered the grounds of the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services without permission on July 14 and was found in possession of two bottles of prescription cough medicine.

He pleaded guilty to the trespassing charge but denied smuggling contraband into the prison.

Bail was set at $5,000 with one or two sureties. As a condition of his release, Forbes must report to the Nassau Street Police Station every Friday by 6pm.

His trial is scheduled to begin on October 28.

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.